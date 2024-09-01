Prince William, Prince Harry ‘Keep Their Distance’ at Uncle’s Funeral Amid Family Drama

Prince Williams and Prince Harry attended a memorial service for their late uncle last week. But the reunion was far from a warm one…

Harry and William were spotted at St Mary’s Church in Snettisham, Norfolk on Wednesday to send off Lord Robert Fellowes. Yet sources claim that communication between the brothers was non-existent, with both seemingly keeping their distance from each other.

Prince William, Prince Harry Still at Odds With Each Other

One source close to the family went as far as to say that while Harry was in attendance. However, it was a turnaround trip for the younger brother.

“It was in a personal capacity. He flew in and out,” the source said to Page Six.

The ongoing rift between Harry and his family has been apparent since 2020, with some sources claiming it started back in 2016 with William expressing concern over the pace of his brother’s relationship with Meghan Markle. The dispute has made it so that the siblings haven’t presented a united front since September 2022, around the time of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Duke Looking to Rejoin Family Threshold

A report in the Mail on Sunday claims that the duke is looking to rejoin the family threshold. The article alleges that Harry looked to former royal aides in attempt to rehabilitate his image, even going as far as to send “conciliatory messages to a number of old friends.”

“Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates,” one source claimed. “He is rethinking the way he operates.”

Unfortunately for him, it seems his brother William is sticking to his guns about the exemption. Michael Cole, a former royal correspondent for the BBC, claims that the prince is “adamant” about severing ties with his brother due to what he called “the unthinkable.”

“What [men] cannot put up with are two things which they cannot abide with,” Cole said, per The Mirror. “Their driving ability, and they certainly cannot allow their wife to be criticized.”