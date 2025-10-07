President Trump Confirms Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Asked Him for a Pardon

Following Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs’ sentencing, President Trump confirmed that the disgraced rap mogul had asked him for a pardon.

Videos by Suggest

While speaking to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins about a potential pardon for Jeffrey Epstein’s former accomplice/ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, the world leader said, “A lot of people have asked me for pardons.”

Among those sending President Trump a pardon request was Diddy.

A member of Combs’ defense team previously told the media outlet in August that the legal camp had reached out to the Trump administration for a pardon.

“It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon,” attorney Nicole Westmoreland stated at the time.

Diddy was sentenced to four years and two months in prison by Judge Arun Subramanian late last week. He was previously convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy was acquitted of more severe sex trafficking and racketeering charges, which could have resulted in a life sentence.

Federal prosecutors previously requested a prison sentence of more than 11 years for Combs. However, his attorneys have argued for a sentence of no more than 14 months (with time served).

President Trump Previously Indicated That He Was Unlikely to Pardon Diddy

In June, President Trump spoke about the possibility of pardoning Diddy for his alleged crimes.

“Well, nobody’s asked,” Trump said when Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked about a potential Diddy pardon during a press conference. “I know people are thinking about it.”

The world leader said he was going to “look at what’s happening” to Diddy before making any pardon. “I haven’t been watching [the case] too closely,” he admitted. “Although it’s certainly getting a lot of coverage.”

However, President Trump seemed to walk back his comments, indicating that he was unlikely to pardon Diddy.

“I was very friendly with him, I got along with him great, and he seemed like a nice guy,” Trump told Newsmax. “I didn’t know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile.”

He noted that making any pardons for Combs would be “more difficult to do.”