Missouri Delivery Driver Hit A Customer After Not Getting Any Tips

A Missouri delivery driver has been arrested after police say he struck a customer with his car during a dispute over a tip.

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Authorities in Fulton, Missouri, identified the driver as 36-year-old Zachary Nicholus Walton, who worked for a Domino’s franchise. Investigators say the incident occurred on April 29. Walton delivered an order to a residence and became upset after the customer did not leave a tip.

According to reports, the situation quickly escalated into a verbal confrontation. Witnesses told officers that Walton shouted profanities at the customer and another individual at the scene, accusing them of being “rude” before returning to his vehicle.

Surveillance footage reviewed by investigators appears to show Walton initiating the confrontation and then getting into his car. Police say he first reversed toward the roadway and then suddenly accelerated forward. He struck the customer, who was walking along the driveway and not blocking the vehicle.

Man Gets Run Over By Delivery Driver After Not Tipping

The impact caused the victim to land on a vehicle in the driveway. Authorities reported that the individual suffered visible injuries to the hand as well as scrapes and ongoing pain in the leg.

After the collision, Walton allegedly fled the scene without contacting emergency services. Officers later located him at a nearby Domino’s location, where he was taken into custody. During questioning, Walton admitted that he drove toward the victim but claimed he intended only to scare him.

Prosecutors have since charged Walton with multiple felonies, including first-degree assault, armed criminal action and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury. He remains in custody without bond as the case proceeds.

Court documents also note that Walton has prior convictions, including domestic assault and false imprisonment, which investigators considered as part of their assessment of the case.

Police emphasised that the investigation remains ongoing. They say the charges reflect the seriousness of using a vehicle as a weapon during a confrontation.

Walton is expected to appear in court in early May as authorities continue to review the case.