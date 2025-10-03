Diddy’s Sentence Revealed

Sean “Diddy” Combs had finally been handed down his sentence.

Videos by Suggest

The 55-year-old “Finna Get Loose” rapper was sentenced to four years and two months in prison by Judge Arun Subramanian, per the Associated Press.

Diddy’s sentencing comes three months after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of more severe sex trafficking and racketeering charges, which could have resulted in a life sentence.

The music mogul’s nearly two-month trial followed his September 2023 arrest, during which he was denied bail five times.

According to PEOPLE, federal prosecutors requested a prison sentence of over 11 years for Combs, while his attorneys have argued for a sentence of no more than 14 months (with time served). This would have put the Bad Boys Records founder back on the streets by the Holidays.

Sean “Diddy” Combs Reportedly Had Speaking Engagements Booked in Miami Next Week

Diddy was so confident that he was due to be released that he had speaking engagements in Miami set for later this month.

“Even now at sentencing for his conviction for two federal crimes… he doesn’t fully grapple with how his actions got him here,” federal prosecutor Mary Slavik said in court Friday, per The New York Post. “His respect for the law is just lip service.”

“He has booked speaking engagements in Miami for next week. That is the height of hubris, your honor,” Slavik added.

The two-month trial detailed Combs’s unsettling practice of “freak-offs”—drug-fueled, baby oil-drenched events where he compelled others to engage in sexual acts with male escorts.

But Slavick said the case wasn’t only about the disturbing “freak-offs.”

“This isn’t a case about just sex,” she insisted. “It’s a case about real victims who suffered real harm at the hands of the defendant… It’s about a man who did horrible things to other people to satisfy his own sexual gratification.”