President Trump Hasn’t Ruled Out the Possibility of Pardoning Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Although Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial is still ongoing, President Donald Trump hasn’t ruled out the possibility of pardoning the disgraced rap mogul for his alleged crimes.

During a press conference at the Oval Office on May 30, Trump spoke about the topic.

“Well, nobody’s asked,” the world leader said when Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked about a potential Diddy pardon. “I know people are thinking about it.”

President Trump then said he would “look at what’s happening” to Diddy before issuing a pardon. “I haven’t been watching [the case] too closely,” Trump admitted. “Although it’s certainly getting a lot of coverage.”

The president then said that Diddy used to “really like” him a lot before he went into the political world. “That relationship busted up, from what I read,” Trump said. “I don’t know – he didn’t tell me that, but I’d read some little bit nasty statements in the paper all of a sudden.”

Trump further clarified that his former personal friendship with Diddy wouldn’t have any bearing on whether he would issue a pardon.

“I would certainly look at the facts,” Trump repeated. “If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact on me.”

Diddy is currently on trial in New York City for sex trafficking, transportation in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy.

President Trump Talks About Diddy Just After Issuing a Pardon For Todd and Julie Chrisley

The discussion about Diddy comes just days after President Trump issued a pardon for Chrisley Knows Best stars, Todd and Julie Chrisley. The couple was previously found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

While speaking to Todd and Julie’s daughter, Savannah, President Trump stated, “It’s a terrible thing, but it’s a great thing, because your parents are going to be free and clean. I hope we can do it by tomorrow. I don’t know them, but give them my regards. Wish them a good life.”

Savannah picked up Todd from prison on May 28. Her brother, Grayson, picked up Julie in Kentucky on the same day.