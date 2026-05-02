Noah Beck’s Sister Being Investigated Again After New Student Grooming Allegations

Authorities in Arizona have opened a new investigation into Haley Beck, the sister of social media personality Noah Beck, following fresh allegations that she may have engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a second student.

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The Peoria Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that it is reviewing the new claims. This expands an existing case that already led to Beck’s dismissal from her teaching position at Centennial High School in Peoria.

Investigators previously examined allegations that Beck groomed and entered into a sexual relationship with a student in 2025. That earlier case included extensive evidence, such as more than 4,000 text messages and a lengthy police report detailing the alleged interactions and financial exchanges between Beck and the student.

The newly reported allegations suggest Beck may have had a similar inappropriate relationship with another student. Police have not released detailed information about the second claim but stated that the inquiry remains active and ongoing.

Haley Beck May Have Groomed More Than One Student

The Peoria Unified School District previously conducted its own internal investigation into Beck’s conduct. That review concluded she had engaged in inappropriate behaviour with a student and recommended her termination, which officials later carried out.

Prosecutors have not yet announced whether they will file additional charges. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office continues to review the original case, in which police recommended a potential pandering charge.

The situation has drawn widespread attention due to Beck’s connection to her brother, a prominent online figure with millions of followers. Despite the growing scrutiny, neither Noah Beck nor Haley Beck has publicly commented on the allegations or the ongoing investigations.

Separately, the controversy has extended to other members of the family. Reports indicate that their mother, also a teacher, has been placed on administrative leave. This followed a resurfaced video, prompting an additional school district review.

Police emphasise that the investigation remains in its early stages and that officials will continue to assess all available evidence. No new comments have been made.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

