President Trump Calls the Disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s Mom a ‘Very Unusual Situation’

With the FBI assisting local law enforcement in the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy, President Trump speaks out about the “very unusual situation.”

Videos by Suggest

As he was signing legislation to end the partial government shutdown on Tuesday, President Trump discussed Nancy’s disappearance.

“I think it’s a terrible thing. I always got along very good with Savannah,” the world leader said. “Very unusual situation, but we’re going to find out.”

When asked if he would send more federal agents to help with the search, Trump simply replied, “Sure.”

He then added that he was planning to call Guthrie “later on.”

As previously reported, Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home near Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated “disturbing or concerning circumstances” were discovered at Nancy’s residence.

“We saw some things at the home that were concerning to us,” he explained. “We believe now, after we’ve processed that crime scene, that we do in fact have a crime scene, that we do in fact have a crime, and we’re asking the community’s help.”

Nancy is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown and blue eyes, and weighing approximately 150 pounds. Nanos noted she is of “good sound mind” but has physical ailments that limit her mobility.

A Ransom Note Details Information About Items Nancy Had on the Night of Disappearance

Meanwhile, Nanos spoke out about the alleged ransom letter that was sent to TMZ on Tuesday.

The author of the note demanded a specific, substantial amount of Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy. They also provided a specific Bitcoin address.

Along with the demand, the ransom note writer detailed what Nancy was wearing on the night she went missing. They also shared details about another item that was damaged inside her home.

Pima County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed they had received word about the alleged ransom note.

“We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s) regarding the investigation into Nancy Guthrie,” the officials stated. “We are taking all tips and leads very seriously.”

The officials further shared, “Anything that comes in, goes directly to our detectives who are coordinating with the FBI. We encourage anyone who may have any information or tips to share them.”

Nanos acknowledged the ransom note but refused to confirm whether the details in it matched the crime scene. “It’s like any piece of evidence,” he pointed out. “You give it to us, you give us a lead, we’re going to look at every aspect of that lead.”