Gaylord Opryland Reveals New Restaurant

Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center has opened Foundry Fieldhouse Sports Bar & Taproom, a new dining and entertainment venue that marks the first completed project in the resort’s multi-phase renovation plan.

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The Nashville resort announced the opening in April and has already welcomed the public into the new two-level space.

The venue seats up to 707 guests indoors and outdoors and includes four bars, 14 large-format televisions, and a 38-foot LED screen designed to resemble a stadium scoreboard. Resort officials said the concept combines sports viewing, chef-driven dining, and event hosting in one destination.

Mark Fioravanti, president and chief executive officer of Ryman Hospitality Properties, said the company designed the restaurant to serve both leisure travelers and large groups. The venue also supports private events for up to 2,200 guests through connected indoor and outdoor spaces.

“We leveraged expertise from across our portfolio to create a distinctive, high-energy venue,” Fiorvanti said in a statement.

New Foundry Fieldhouse Sports Bar & Taproom Inspired By Nashville

Designers based the restaurant’s visual identity on Nashville’s historic Printers Alley district. Local artists created 13 custom installations, including murals and mixed-media pieces that reference sports history and regional culture. The restaurant also features industrial materials such as blackened steel, brick, and concrete floors.

The restaurant’s beverage program includes 16 beers on tap and a signature Foundry Fieldhouse Tennessee Lager created with Tennessee Brew Works. Guests can also order cocktails such as a Strawberry-Basil Margarita and a Smoked Cherry Old Fashioned.

Executive Chef Michael Coyle oversees the food menu, which includes fish and chips, Bavarian pretzels, Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, prime rib sandwiches, pork chops, and burgers prepared with house-made condiments. The menu also features a dessert called the Foundry Fieldhouse Grand Slam, which includes six scoops of ice cream served in a souvenir helmet.

Outdoor event areas include the Beer Garden, the District Yard lawn, the District Pavilion, and the District Grove. Resort officials said the spaces can host weddings, receptions, business meetings, and large social gatherings.