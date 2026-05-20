TLC Reality TV Personality Diagnosed With ALS

A TLC reality TV personality recently announced she has been diagnosed with ALS.

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Jenny Slatten, who appeared on the network’s show 90 Day Fiancé, told PEOPLE that she was diagnosed with the neurological disorder in December 2025.

She stated that she was experiencing symptoms one year before the diagnosis.

“We’re doing what we can,” Slatten shared, alongside her husband, Sumit Singh. The couple currently lives in India.

Sumit further explained that Slatten’s symptoms first appeared in December 2024 when she choked “badly” while drinking water. She then started having migraines and struggled to swallow pills.

Initially thinking she had “some kind of infection,” Slatten started taking medication. Sumit pointed out that his wife’s health only improved slightly.

However, Slatten’s speech noticeably slowed, and she began to avoid conversation. She also refused to speak entirely.

“That’s when we knew something was wrong,” she pointed out.

Fans Began to Notice Slatten’s Health Woes in December 2025

Things took a turn in December 2025 when Slatten traveled to New York City for a 90 Day Fiancé holiday party.

Fans began to grow concerned for Slatten following an interview. Sumit just assumed that his wife was exhausted.

“I was thinking that maybe… Jenny didn’t even sleep,” he noted.

Sumit looked into ALS after one fan suggested she could have the disorder.

“And then I find out that these symptoms she was having — this is what it looks like,” he said.

Slatten’s family has a history of ALS. Her father died from the disorder more than a decade ago.

Following her return from New York City, Slatten got tested. Her doctors told her that she had a “little clot” in her brain.

A second opinion finally gave her the ALS diagnosis.

Upon finding out she had ALS, Slatten turned to Sumit for support.

“We cried and held each other,” she recalled. The reality TV personality also said both she and Sumit were “scared” about how the disorder was going to impact their lives in the future.

Fortunately, Slatten’s health team said that the progression of her ALS is “slow.” She and Sumit are currently exploring treatments.

“Right now we’re just looking and searching,” Slatten noted.

She then said that she hoped by sharing her ALS experience that “maybe somebody will come forward with something” to help her.

In the meantime, Slatten said she is living her life to the fullest. “I don’t want to be treated any different,” she added. “Let’s just live our lives as we have been while we can.”