Father of Netflix Documentary Subject Placed on Administrative Leave From Teaching Job

The father of Netflix documentary subject Mackenzie Shirilla has been placed on administrative leave from his teaching job.

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Steve Shirilla was suspended from his position as an art and digital media educator at Mary Queen of Peace School in Cleveland.

In an email to parents, obtained by 19 News Cleveland, the school announced that a teacher was on leave due to allegations of “poor judgment.” The situation has prompted an investigation by the school’s administration.

“We want every parent and family to know that the safety, wellbeing, and trust of our students remain among our highest priorities,” the school shared in the email. “We take all student concerns seriously and are committed to responding promptly and responsibly whenever concerns are brought forward.”

The school further stated, “While we are limited in what we can share during an active personnel investigation, please know that we are reviewing the matter and will provide additional communication as appropriate.”

Steve has since confirmed to local Cleveland media outlets that his employer has placed him on leave. Although he was “upset” with the documentary’s editing, he does believe his daughter is innocent.

The documentary, titled The Crash, was released late last week. It is about the 2022 devastating car crash in Strongsville, Ohio, that left Mackenzie barely alive and two others, her boyfriend Dominic Russo and their friend Davion Flanagan, dead.

Months after the accident, Mackenzie was arrested. Prosecutors revealed evidence showing that the then 17-year-old intentionally drove nearly 100 mph to crash into a brick wall.

She was later convicted of four counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of drug possession, and one count of possessing criminal tools.

Mackenzie’s Father Criticized For How He Defended Her in the Documentary

While speaking to the Netflix documentary crew, Steve stood by his daughter, continuously declaring her innocence.

He also discussed her use of cannabis, which she recorded herself using while driving.

“I don’t have a problem with her smoking dope,” he stated. “If you’re going to smoke a drug, that’s the one I believe you should take.”

Viewers further criticized Steve’s decision to wear a t-shirt that read “BOOM” on it. Some believed it was insensitive for him to wear the shirt while discussing the crash.

Meanwhile, Steve’s wife, Natalie, was also criticized for how she defended Mackenzie. Viewers called Natalie out for standing up for Mackenzie when it was alleged that the then-teen had bullied one classmate.

Mackenzie was accused of going as far as telling the classmate to end their life.

Mackenzie was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 15 years. She ultimately received two life terms to be served concurrently.

Since the sentencing, Mackenzie’s legal team has filed two appeals. Both have been denied.