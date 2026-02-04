possible-ransom-note-in-nancy-guthrie-case-sent-to-tmz

A possible ransom note in the Nancy Guthrie case was sent to TMZ just days after she went missing.

According to the media outlet, the ransom note was sent to its office on Tuesday morning, demanding a specific, substantial amount of Bitcoin. The person who wrote the note provided a specific Bitcoin address, which TMZ verified.

TMZ’s Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere revealed that an item Nancy was wearing was detailed in the ransom note. The note also detailed another item that was damaged inside her home near Tucson, Arizona.

Nancy, the mother of Today show’s Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing over the weekend. Pima County Sheriff’s Department has since released some grim information about the case, stating that she may have been abducted.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously stated “disturbing or concerning circumstances” were discovered at Nancy’s residence. Homicide detectives were called in to assist in the investigation.

Sheriff Nanos will hold a media briefing today at approximately 11:30 a.m. Arizona time (MST)

(1:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

Location: PCSD Headquarters

1750 E. Benson Highway | Tucson, AZ #NancyGuthrie pic.twitter.com/fqBwEgHyHw — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) February 3, 2026

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Nanos made another observation.

“We saw some things at the home that were concerning to us,” he said. “We believe now, after we’ve processed that crime scene, that we do in fact have a crime scene, that we do in fact have a crime, and we’re asking the community’s help.”

Nancy is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown and blue eyes, and weighing approximately 150 pounds. She was last seen around 9:30 on Saturday at her home.

Law Enforcement Issues Statement About the Alleged Ransom Note

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office has addressed the ransom note in a recent update.

“We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s) regarding the investigation into Nancy Guthrie,” the update reads. “We are taking all tips and leads very seriously.”

The update further states,” Anything that comes in, goes directly to our detectives who are coordinating with the FBI. We encourage anyone who may have any information or tips to share them.”

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office also shared a QR code that links directly to the tips and information website.

Along with the note, a source shared with PEOPLE more details about Nancy’s home following her disappearance. They revealed that blood had been discovered on the front steps of the residence.

Police have identified no suspects at this time.