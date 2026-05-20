Popular Midwest Amusement Park to Adjust Rollercoaster’s New Seat Restraint Days After 2026 Season Begins

The people have spoken, and Cedar Point is listening!

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The popular Midwest amusement park announced it will be adjusting Millennium Force’s new restraint just days after the 2026 season began.

In a statement to Cleveland’s 3News, Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark stated, “Regarding Millennium Force, the ride’s manufacturer (Intamin) directly supplies the seat belts to Cedar Point, and it has been identified that they are shorter than the manufacturer’s specifications. We are working with them to replace the belts in the coming weeks.”

Clark also took to X to speak out about the restraints.

“Update on Millennium Force,” his statement reads. “The ride’s manufacturer (Intamin) directly supplies the seat belts to Cedar Point, and it has been identified that they are shorter than the manufacturer’s specifications.”

He then added, “We are working with them to replace the belts in the coming weeks.”

However, the amusement park’s spokesman did not reveal the expected date when the seat belts will be replaced.

According to its description, Millennium Force opened in 2000 and was the first rollercoaster to exceed 300 feet, as well as the longest drop and the fastest, reaching 93 mph.

Fans Urged Cedar Point to Fix the Restraint Issue

Cedar Point fans quickly pointed out the restraint issues.

“The Millennium Force seatbelt problem is BEYOND URGENT,” Top Thrill Bry declared on X. “Not only is the line now moving at an absolute crawl, but more people, including people that would’ve fit last year, are not able to fit on this ride. Needs to be resolved ASAP. YESTERDAY.”

He tagged both Clark and the amusement park in the post.

Continuing to explain the situation, Top Thrill Boy shared, “For those unaware, the seatbelts have been substantially shortened for seemingly no reason. Half of each train needs help now because it’s so unbelievably tight. Even worse, the test seat is UNCHANGED. People are fitting in the test seat, waiting hours in line, and not being able to fit on the ride.”

“Apparently, dispatches are taking on average 5 minutes now?!” he noted. “That and a massive increase in people having to go through an extremely embarrassing experience where they unfairly lose 3 hours of their day for nothing.”

Other Cedar Point fans also spoke out.

“They do have to halt Millie and fix it,” one fan wrote. “Their ride operators are struggling [with] each train and it’s not their fault. I couldn’t hardly get the belt on and the angle of the belt receiver doesn’t help much. Awful design but great ride ops.”

Another fan added, “Season pass holder here. This is really kind of bogus and has nothing to do with safety.”