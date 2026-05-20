Hayden Panettiere Discusses Her ‘Deeply Uncomfortable’ Dynamic With ‘Nashville’ Co-Star

Hayden Panettiere is getting real about what she described as a “deeply uncomfortable” dynamic with her Nashville co-star Connie Britton.

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In her new memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, the actress spoke about how the tension between her and Britton’s characters personally impacted her behind the scenes. The duo played rivals Juliette Barnes and Rayna James on the show.

“My character wasn’t intended to be the show’s star — not even close,” she wrote. “That honor went to Connie, whose Rayna James was in the twilight of her career, facing a dramatic turning point thanks to yours truly. Juliette wasn’t necessarily Rayna’s enemy, but she was the antagonist. I threatened Rayna’s career, but I was never supposed to outshine her. That was the whole point.”

Panettiere went on to jokingly state, “Women of a certain age in any entertainment sector can tell you that championing a twentysomething blond, bubblegum star over an older, more established veteran is a bad idea.”

The actress noted that following the show’s pilot, everything changed for her on the set.

“Unfortunately, after the pilot, it was clear that my billing had gone way up,” she pointed out. “I went from maybe number five in terms of importance to nipping at Connie‘s heels. I was deeply uncomfortable with this development.”

Per IMDb, Nashville followed the lives and tragedies of rising and fading country music stars in Nashville, Tennessee. The show ran from 2012 to 2018.

Those who starred alongside Panettiere and Britton on the show included Clare Bowen, Charles Esten, and Jonathan Jackson.

Panettiere Remains Respectful Towards Her ‘Nashville’ Co-Star

Meanwhile, the actress spoke about how she consistently showed respect for Britton quietly.

“I always made sure to grab the mic under Connie‘s hand, showing her I came in peace and with respect,” she recalled. “I don’t know if she noticed, but I did; I was not going to step on the toes of Rayna Jaymes or Connie Britton.”

Britton previously showed support for Panettiere amid her personal life woes.

In a 2024 interview with PEOPLE, the Nashville and Friday Night Lights alum said that while she hadn’t talked to Panettiere in “a while,” she “really applaud(s)” the younger actress for how she went through the really difficult time.

“I’m so happy that she is in that place, and I hope she’s in a great place,” Britton noted.