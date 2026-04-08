president-trump-responds-to-criticism-over-his-easter-sunday-statement

President Trump has responded to backlash over his social media post about Iran on Easter Sunday.

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In the post, Trump vented about Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz amid its conflict with the US and Israel.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” Trump declared. “There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F—’in Strait, you crazy b—ards, or you’ll be living in Hell.”

He further declared, “JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

Newsweek reported that during a press conference, Trump was asked why he decided to use “such vulgar language.”

Without hesitation, the president stated, “Only to make my point. I think you’ve heard it before.”

Less than 24 hours after he seemingly justified his statement, Trump took to Truth Social once again to threaten Iran with military force if the Strait wasn’t reopened and a peace deal wasn’t made.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” he wrote. “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

The president also stated, “However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?”

Trump Faces Calls For Impeachment and the 25th Amendment Over the Handling of the Iran Conflict

Meanwhile, multiple political figures have come forward demanding that Trump face impeachment or the enactment of the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution to remove him from office over his handling of the Iran conflict.

Congress drafted the 25th Amendment following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963. It allows the president to transmit his duties to the vice president in the event of death, removal, resignation, or incapacitation.

Under the amendment, the vice president can become president if they, along with a majority of the cabinet, deem the president “unable to discharge the powers and duties in his office.”

Democratic Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy stated on Easter Sunday, following Trump’s Truth Social post, that he would spend the holiday “calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th amendment.”

He described the president’s post to be “completely, utterly, unhinged.”

Democratic Arizona representative, Yassamin Ansari, also wrote, “The 25th Amendment exists for a reason. The President of the United States is a deranged lunatic, and a national security threat to our country and the rest of the world.”

Even Trump’s former ally, Marjorie Taylor Greene, is encouraging the invocation of the 25th Amendment.

The former Republican Georgia representative, who resigned earlier this year, wrote, “On Easter morning, this is what President Trump posted. Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness.”









