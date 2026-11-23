British singer Lauren Bennett, best known for being featured on the hit song “Party Rock Anthem,” died by suicide, a just-closed investigation concluded.

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An inquest into her May death was held, and the results were recently released. It was revealed that Bennett had been facing an “ongoing struggle” after having a mental health crisis at the beginning of the year, Metro UK reported.

Assistant coroner Jyoti Gill noted that Bennett was in the care of “special mental health services” at the time of her death. She had been hospitalized in January and was still experiencing “substantial psychological suffering.”

According to Gill, the singer “continued to report symptoms of distress regarding the effects of the prescribed medication” and had a meeting with mental health services days before her death.

Gill found that Bennett had died by hanging.

Her husband Kenny Wormald was the one who found her body, according to the statement read by Gill. He told police that she told him she was going for a walk on the morning of her death. When he woke up, she hadn’t returned home, so he and her father used the “Find My Phone” app to locate her.

The Kent and Medway Coroners’ Court heard that pages of goodbye notes were found in her home after her death, the BBC reported.

Bennett, who was also a member of the singing group G.R.L., had been diagnosed with Fragile X syndrome, a disorder that can cause anxiety, depression and mood instability.

A statement from her father, Richard, was read at the inquest.

He said his daughter lived an “amazing life,” traveling to the United States at 17 after signing a record deal.

“Watching her grow into the artist she became was one of the greatest joys of my life,” he said. “Her achievements in the music industry were beyond our wildest dreams and continue to make me so proud.”