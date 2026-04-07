President Trump Warns a ‘Whole Civilization Will Be Destroyed’ if Iran Peace Deal Isn’t Reached Soon 

With the deadline for Iran to settle the conflict just hours away, President Trump warns an entire civilization will be destroyed if the country’s officials don’t make a peace deal.

Videos by Suggest

The threat was made after the US forces struck Kharg Island, which is Iran’s main oil export terminal. Trump gave Iran until 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday to make a deal.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday. “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

He then stated, “However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?”

“We will find out tonight,” he added. “One of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World.”

President Trump previously unleashed on the Iranian government officials on Easter Sunday.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” he wrote. “There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F—’in Strait, you crazy b—ards, or you’ll be living in Hell.”

Iran blocked most of the Strait of Hormuz following the start of its conflict with the US and Israel.

Peace Deals Are Ongoing as President Trump Issues Threats Against Iran

According to CNBC, the US, Iran, and regional mediators in the Middle East have been discussing a 45-day ceasefire proposal in order to avoid further devastation.

However, a White House official shared on Monday that Trump has not backed such a deal. Iran has also rejected any temporary ceasefire deal. Instead, officials insist on a deal to end the conflict permanently.

While at the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, Trump stated, “The only one that’s going to set a ceasefire is me.”

In a press conference on Monday, the president went as far as saying the Iranian people want the US to keep bombing. “They would be willing to suffer that in order to have freedom,” he claimed. “We’ve had numerous intercepts, ‘Please keep bombing.’ Bombs that are dropping near their homes. ‘Please keep bombing. Do it.’”

Vice President Vance, who is in Budapest, reminded the Iranian officials about the 8 p.m. deadline.

“What Iran is trying to do, because they’ve been defeated militarily, is that they’re trying to extract as much economic pain on the world as possible,” Vance claimed. “And the president of the United States is a man who recognizes leverage.”