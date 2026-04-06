President Trump Makes Eyebrow-Raising Social Media Post About Iran on Easter Sunday

Not the holiday message the world is accustomed to, President Trump made an eyebrow-raising social media post about Iran on Easter Sunday.

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In a post on his Truth Social platform, the world leader seemingly confirmed plans to continue the conflict with Iran as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” he wrote. “There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F—‘in Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell.”

He then added, “JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

The conflict with Iran began in late February when US and Israeli military forces conducted airstrikes. The attack resulted in the death of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, alongside some of his family members. More than 200 people were also killed in the attack.

Following the airstrikes, Iran attacked oil and gas infrastructures in nearby countries. It also closed the Strait of Hormuz to most maritime traffic, causing oil prices to rise.

President Trump Says the US Is ‘Blowing Up’ Iran If No Peace Is Reached

In response to questions regarding his previous timeline of when the Iran conflict would end, President Trump threatened the Iranian government with more strikes if a peace deal wasn’t reached within the next couple of days.

Trump told ABC News senior correspondent Rachel Scott on Sunday that the US would be “blowing up the entire country” if Iran and the US didn’t reach a peace deal within the next 48 hours.

“It should be days, not weeks,” the world leader said. He also claimed that Iran has been “decimated” and “every day is going to get worse.”

“Every day they’re gonna have to build more bridges, and they’re gonna have to build more power plants and more everything else,” he stated. “There’s been no country that’s ever taken a pounding like that.”

Speaking about any potential peace deals, Trump said, “If it happens, it happens. And if it doesn’t, we’re blowing up the whole country.”

“We’re blowing up,” he added. “As I said, it’s going to be bridge day, and it’s going to be power plant day in the country of Iran.”

The president has already extended his deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz twice.