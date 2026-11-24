Kentucky based health food restaurant Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen is closing their last two locations.

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They made the announcement on their Facebook page.

“With heavy hearts, we announce that Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen will officially be closing the doors to our remaining Lexington locations,” they wrote. “Serving this community has been an incredible journey, and we are beyond grateful for every visit, every meal shared, and every bit of support you have shown us along the way.”

“You have been more than customers,” the announcement continued. “You have been part of our Vinaigrette family. Thank you for allowing us to be part of your lunches, celebrations and everyday moments.

The restaurant then implored customers to visit and enjoy their food one more time before they close on Nov. 25.

“This isn’t just goodbye to a restaurant. It’s goodbye to a community that has meant so much to us.”

The business didn’t give any reason for why they’re shuttering their doors.

Fans gathered in the comment section to express their disappointment and to beg the restaurant to share their culinary secrets.

“You will be missed. My favorite lunch place when I’m in Lexington for work,” one person wrote.

“Nothing like it in Lexington. My go to since the beginning.”

In the comments, they shared that one of their locations ran out of food because so many customers showed up following the closing announcement.

“I’m so sad as the Harvest Kale Salad has been my favorite salad for years. Would you share the list of what’s in the dressing for that salad? I don’t know that I’m savvy enough to recreate it but I’d like to try,” one person asked.

The restaurant revealed they plan to share their recipes on social media for those who want them.