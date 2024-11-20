Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Shows off Baby Bump on Red Carpet: See Photos

Mom-to-be Jennifer Lawrence was literally mothering, showing off her baby bump in a sleek, form-fitting gown on the red carpet. The 34-year-old pregnant actress wore the eye-catching ensemble while attending the 15th Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 17.

Lawrence beamed and exuded glamour in a bespoke brown gown adorned with gold droplet-shaped brooches at the shoulder and waist.

Jennifer Lawrence attended the 2024 Governors Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on November 17, 2024. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

She complemented her ensemble with a gold clutch and elegant gold jewelry, including small drop earrings and a yellow gold ring.

The expectant actress elegantly displayed her baby bump in a sleek, form-fitting gown. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Lawrence styled her hair in a low bun, with her fringe and loose strands gracefully framing her face. She wore a dark, smoky eye paired with a nude lip.

Lawrence is anticipating the arrival of her second child with her husband, Cooke Maroney. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Lawrence is anticipating the arrival of her second child with her husband, Cooke Maroney, an art gallery director. Married since October 2019, the couple are already proud parents to their 2-year-old son, Cy.

Jennifer Lawrence Hasn’t Shied Away From the Red Carpet as Her Baby Bump Grows

The Hunger Games star’s second pregnancy was announced in Vogue last month. However, she hasn’t let her evolving figure deter her from the spotlight. As her belly expands, Lawrence continues to embrace her fashionista status and confidently graces the red carpet.

On October 23, Lawrence created another memorable fashion moment at the premiere of Zurawski v Texas, a film she also produced. She donned a striking white Dior dress styled like a trench coat, adorned with black buttons, and elegantly draped off one shoulder, complemented by black pumps.

(L-R) Maisie Crow, Jennifer Lawrence, and Abbie Perrault attend the premiere of “Zurawski V Texas.” (Photo by Aliah Anderson/FilmMagic)

During her first pregnancy, she aimed to keep her privacy and reduce stress, admitting that being pregnant with her son Cy while in the spotlight made her feel “nervous.”

“I was so nervous when I was pregnant. [We were] getting paparazzi’d, and I was just like, ‘How the f— am I not going to lose it on these guys when they’re taking a picture of my baby?’ ” Lawrence told Interview Magazine last year.

“I realized [after Cy was born] my energy is more important to him than anything else,” she added. “So if he feels that I’m anxious before I leave the house, or I’m angry when we’re outside, that’s going to impact him.”