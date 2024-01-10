Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She Told Robert De Niro to ‘Go Home’ at Her Wedding

Jennifer Lawrence has been in wedded bliss with husband Cooke Maroney since 2019. Now, however, the No Hard Feelings star is admitting that her wedding day was anything but blissful.

Ever the relatable Hollywood star, Lawrence revealed to E! News that she found being a bride an “awful” experience. “It’s so stressful,” she said on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday. “You’re not having fun. You’re just like, ‘Is that person having fun?'”

“I’ll never forget—I was freaking out about the guests being cold,” she recalled. “And all of my friends were lying. They’re like, ‘Nobody’s cold, nobody’s cold, everything’s fine, everything’s fine.'”

While her bridesmaids were doing their best to help Jennifer Lawrence keep her cool, her mom, Karen Lawrence, gave the brutal truth. “My mom was like, ‘It’s freezing out there, your grandmother almost died,” Jennifer said.

Why Jennifer Lawrence Told Robert De Niro to ‘Go Home’

Of the many celebrities in attendance at her star-studded wedding, Jennifer Lawrence remembers being particularly concerned about her Silver Linings Playbook costar, Robert De Niro, who was 76 at the time.

“I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn’t know anybody and he’s kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, ‘No, this isn’t what he wants to be doing. I don’t want him here,'” Lawrence explained. “So I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘Go home’ and he was nice—he like talked to my parents and was polite—but I was like, ‘Go.'”

Though De Niro was reportedly nothing but courteous at her wedding, Jennifer Lawrence said he took her up on her offer of freedom. “That just genuinely made me feel better,” Lawrence recalled of his departure.

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert De Niro have starred alongside one another in three movies: Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy. And though she admits he’s “intimidating,” the Hunger Games alum has nothing but glowing words for the Hollywood legend.

“He’s amazing on set,” Lawrence said of De Niro during a 2022 Vogue “73 Questions” interview. “He’s just the sweetest man in the world — still very intimidating.”

Lawrence admitted that, when she mailed the wedding invitation to Robert De Niro, she didn’t actually think he would attend. “And when he came, I said, ‘Bob, you really don’t have to be here. You can go home,’” she said. “And he was like, ‘Thank you so much,’ and left.”