Pregnant Hilary Duff Admits Having 4 Kids is a ‘Truly Wild Choice,’ Shares Photos of Baby Bump

With her fourth child set to make its debut later this spring, Hilary Duff gets candid about the struggles she faces while having multiple children.

In her latest Instagram post, Duff posted maternity snapshots featuring her and her husband Matthew Koma. She fully admitted that having four kids is a “truly wild” choice.

“And while you rage the farmers market with the kids after 4 nights of shows and late nights so I can get some sleep and not hear mom mom mama mommy moooom just know this only works because of you,” she wrote, referring to Koma.

Hilary Duff then added a “separate note” to the post. “Why can I sleep during the day this late in pregnancy and not at night.”

Duff previously announced her latest pregnancy in December. Along with the new baby, she shares two other children with Koma. Her first son, Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Hilary Duff’s fourth child will notably be her and Koma’s last, as Koma announced he underwent a vasectomy last month. “10/10 would recommend,” he wrote in an Instagram Story about the procedure as he posed just wearing black underwear with bandages.

Hilary Duff Has Been Open About the Ups and Downs of Parenting

During a 2023 interview with Shape magazine, Hilary opened up about the joyful and painful parts of parenting.

“I just love watching my kids form into their own individual unique selves,” the Lizzie McGuire star explained. “I love my loud household with mayhem and the craziness and all the love and all the dirty.”

Hilary Duff then said she loves parenting with Koma as well. “I love feeling like hugs and cuddles can make everything better,” she continued.

“I love the pressure of being like, ‘How the f— are we going to make it through this day? And making it through the day and being like, ‘I don’t know how everyone is tucked and fed and happy after all the things we’ve had to do today.’”

Duff also pointed out that she was in the “family-making phase” of her life. “I built this, and I wanted this and so I have to be here to enjoy the joyful and the painful and everything in between.”

She went on to reflect on her busy professional and personal schedules. “I’m almost more busy when I’m not shooting than when I’m shooting,” she said. “When I have a call time, I have to go to work, obviously, and I’m there all day and have to keep my head in that game.”

Duff added that when she’s not shooting, she’s “so scattered” and all over the place. “It’s just madness.”