Hilary Duff Shows Off Baby Bump in New Pregnancy Update

Hilary Duff is pregnant and proud! The actress and singer took to Instagram Tuesday to show off her baby bump after revealing she’s expecting her fourth child.

In an Instagram story posted mere hours after Duff’s initial announcement, the 36-year-old posed in bed, her baby bump on display. The baby is her third with husband Matthew Koma.

“Been trying to hide this thing for a minute,” she captioned the glowing picture.

(Photo via Hilary Duff / Instagram)

Hours earlier, the singer surprised fans and friends with a pregnancy announcement on Instagram via a shot of their family Christmas card.

Posed next to her husband and three children, Hilary Duff holds her baby bump with a shocked expression on her face. The text surrounding the card reads, “So much for silent nights. Love, the Duff, Bair, Comrie crew.”

On the other side of the card, the family wrote, “Happy Holidays. Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!”

“Surprise Surprise!” Hilary Duff captioned the post, sparking an avalanche of love and support from fans and colleagues.

“Just 8 more to complete the pack,” Alyson Stoner wrote alongside a series of hearts, referring to the beloved family film Cheaper by the Dozen, in which Stoner and Duff played sisters.

“Ahh Congrats you guys!” said Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale. “Love this. What a cute card!!” added Mandy Moore.

Many other celebrities, including Elle Fanning, Jenna Dewan, Vanessa Lachey, and professional wrestler Nikki Garcia (Nikki Bella) offered their love and congratulations.

Meanwhile, Matthew Koma shared the news on his own Instagram as well. “Baby #4 is loading…” he wrote in the caption alongside the Christmas card announcement. Koma jokingly tagged the location of the post “Vasectomy Clinic.”

Hilary Duff Says She Always Knew She Wanted to Be a Mom

Hilary Duff has always been candid about the difficulties of motherhood, particularly as a working mother herself. The hard times, however, never outweigh the good ones. And for Duff, becoming a mom was never even a question.

In a March interview with People, Hilary Duff said she “always knew” she was “meant to be a mom.”

“I met my first husband [Mike Comrie], and like two years later, maybe three years later, I just felt like really ready to open that chapter of my life,” Duff said of bringing her first son, Luca, into the world. “I always wanted to be a young parent.”

Joking that she was a “teen mom” (Hilary Duff was 24 when her first child, Luca, was born), Duff explained that, even though it was hard to balance work and parenting, she knew she was ready.

“I think that I was just really ready,” she said. “I told you, the touring was really hard, and I just decided after one of my tours, my last tour, I was like, I need a, a serious break, and I need to lock myself in my house and like figure out how to take care of myself, feed myself, what I like, what I don’t like.”