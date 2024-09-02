pregnant-gypsy-rose-blanchard-posts-swimsuit-selfies-from-kayaking-trip-with-ken-urker

Felon-turned-fashionista Gypsy Rose Blanchard showed off that she’s a pregnant budding beach babe in some new swimsuit pics.

On Sunday, September 1, the reality TV star and influencer shared swimsuit selfies on Instagram while enjoying a kayaking outing with her boyfriend, Ken Urker.

Blanchard, who is expecting her first child with Urker, shared stunning beach snapshots of herself in a vibrant red plunging swimsuit, complemented by matching red lipstick and her hair elegantly tied back. Her ears also showed off some bling.

She included a 😎 emoji in the caption to enhance the playful vibe.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard strikes a pregnant pose in a swimsuit selfie she posted on Instagram. (Image via Instagram / Gypsy-Rose Blanchard)

Of course, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard lovers flooded her Instagram post with comments gushing over the pregnant swimsuit showcase.

“Babes, you are glowing! I’m so freaking happy you are living your best life ❤️,” one fan wrote. “My daughter was next to you at the snowball stand! Thank you so much for stopping to take a picture! That was the sweetest,” a second admirer wrote.

Yet another fan speculated on a possible hidden meaning in the post.

“She got her ears pierced in case everyone missed what’s going on in this pic…”, one of Blanchard’s over 680,000 followers noted. However, Blanchard, who served eight years in prison for her role in the death of her mother, was quick to correct her adoring fan.

She wrote; “actually no, I have had my ears pierced since infancy. I was striking a pose.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Posted Yet Another Pregnant Swimsuit Pic in Her Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, in her Instagram Stories, Blanchard posted a captivating photo of herself proudly displaying her baby bump in a swimsuit while seated on a kayak, paddle in hand. Meanwhile, Urker, 31, was spotted crouching in front of her on the boat.

“Kayaking with Ken 🩷,” she wrote over the playful image.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and boyfriend (and possibly baby daddy) Ken Urker take to the water. (Image via Instagram / Gypsy-Rose Blanchard)

Of course, the past two years have been something of a whirlwind in the romance department for Blanchard.

In a tale as old as time, Blanchard married Ryan Anderson in 2022 while incarcerated. She was released from prison in December 2023 but announced her separation from Anderson just three months later. Subsequently, in April, she reignited her romance with Urker, having previously ended their engagement in 2019.

She announced she was pregnant this past July.