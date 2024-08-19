Gypsy Rose Blanchard Taking Paternity Test to Determine Baby’s Father

Without the help of a talk show host and a large studio audience, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is taking a paternity test to determine who the father of her baby is – her estranged husband Ryan Scott Anderson, or her boyfriend Ken Urker.

Although she is pretty confident that Urker is the father of her early 2025 baby, Blanchard has to have a paternity test to put him on the birth certificate legally. This is due to laws in the state she lives in – Louisiana.

Due to Louisiana paternity laws, Anderson will be the one put on the infant’s birth certificate even if he is not the biological father. The state determines that if a mother is married to someone other than the biological father when the baby was conceived or has been divorced for less than 300 days at the time of the birth, the husband shall be the presumed father unless paternity is established for the biological father.

Anderson’s attorney, Jeffrey Carrier, previously stated Ryan has to get a DNA test to confirm he’s not the father and remove him from the birth certificate of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s baby.

If Urker wants to be on the birth certificate as the biological father, Anderson has to sign an affidavit stating he is the father. However, if Anderson refuses, Urker has to file a motion. He, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, and Anderson will have to take a DNA test for the baby.

Ryan Anderson Announces Plans to Take a Paternity Test For Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Baby

Just before Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker announced they were having a girl, Ryan Anderson took to TikTok to announce he will be taking a paternity test.

“I have to get a DNA test. I don’t have a choice,” Anderson explained in the live TikTok. He pointed out that he hates being in the situation.

“I have to take a DNA test for court,” Gypsy Rose’s soon-to-be ex continued. “The way the timeline matches up — I don’t think it’s mine, but I don’t know. The DNA test is going to prove it. Crazier things have happened. I just don’t know. I have my thoughts and I have my opinions.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Scott Anderson got married in 2022 during a prison ceremony. He was a key supporter of Gypsy Rose’s parole from prison. Months after she became a free woman, Gypsy Rose made the decision to end her marriage. She announced the separation in March and plans for the divorce a month later. She has since got together with Ken Urker, whom she was engaged to before meeting Anderson.

“You love Ken? Good for you,” Anderson added in his live TikTok. “I’m glad that community loves Ken. Good for that. But hopefully, if you are here with me, you are team Ryan.”