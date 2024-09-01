dua-lipa-ditches-bikini-top-in-new-photos-from-29th-birthday-party

Dua Lipa sent fans into a tizzy by going topless while soaking up the sun in Ibiza for a truly unforgettable 29th birthday bash.

On Friday, Lipa posted a bold photo, showcasing her toned and sun-kissed figure as she relaxed poolside in Spain. The 29-year-old pop star sported only vibrant, multi-colored bikini bottoms, resting her bare chest comfortably on a pillow.

DUA LIPA IS INSANE FOR THIS OMG pic.twitter.com/oZhstpaSbg — ★ (@dualfiles) August 30, 2024

Of course, fans gushed in all directions for the nubile flesh on display.

“Hotness overloaded,” one hot under-the-collar fan wrote on X. “Wish I was that pillow,” a totally not unhinged fan added. “So gorgeous,” a third fan chimed in.

Dua Lipa Flaunts Even More Sultry Bikini Pics

Meanwhile, a series of snaps posted to Instagram from Lipa’s exciting vacation captured a delightful moment of her lounging on a pool float while her boyfriend, Callum Turner, relaxed in the water beside her. The idyllic scene showcased the couple gazing lovingly at each other against the backdrop of a stunning ocean view.

“You see how she lets C hold on to her and the floater while in the water

Very demure, very mindful 💅✨ Very Dua,” one fan quipped in the comments. “More calum, boy is goated,” another fan added.

On Friday, Lipa, dressed in a bikini, shared a seductive poolside photo of herself snuggled up with her boyfriend, Callum Turner. (Image via Instagram / Dua Lipa)

Other Snaps Offered an Inside Look at the Singer’s Week-Long 29th Birthday Bash

Other photos provided a glimpse into the singer’s birthday dinner on August 22, where she blew out the candles on a stunning two-tier purple cake while her friends serenaded her. For another festive occasion, Lipa captivated in a black halter top paired with satin belted shorts.

She has shared several snaps of herself with friends. (Image via Instagram / Dua Lipa)

She was also spotted enjoying a drink on the beach, dressed in a floral fishnet top.

Of course, fans approved of Lipa’s grand birthday extravaganza.

“Happy birthday dua,” one Instagram denizen wrote.

“We all know she’s the hottest singer,” another fan insisted. “Yes she is a true beauty queen ❤️🔥,” a second fan agreed. “Dua you’re always on vacation HOW DO YOU DO!!!,” yet another fan marveled.

Meanwhile, other fans wanted to be blessed with Dua Lipa on her next lavish vacation.

“come to Turkey QUEEN 😍❤️,” one fan begged.