Pierce Brosnan Faces Court Date After Allegedly Violating Park Rules at Yellowstone

Pierce Brosnan has found himself in hot water. The actor faces citations after allegedly entering protected thermal areas in Yellowstone National Park.

According to People, Brosnan violated two of the park’s ordinances. The park specifically cited him for trespassing “in all thermal areas and w/in Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails” and “violating closures and use limits.”

While the citations are petty offenses, Brosnan is still going to court. Authorities ordered the actor to appear at the Yellowstone Justice Center on January 23. Yellowstone National Park is stringent in its rules with areas closed off to the public.

This is as much to protect the guests as it is to protect the park’s natural features. Sections of the ground in thermal areas may be very thin, and with boiling acidic waters, the park is leaving no room for accidents.

Park rules read: “Do not travel through thermal areas after dark; Stock are not permitted in thermal areas; Altering or putting objects in thermal features is prohibited; and swimming, soaking or bathing in water that are entirely of thermal origin is prohibited.”

The park advises visitors to follow its rules for their own safety as well as to avoid any particular fines. Brosnan was in Wyoming filming at the Yellowstone Film Ranch for The Unholy Trinity.

Pierce Brosnan Talks America

In a prior interview with Route Magazine, Brosnan talked about his love for America and its land. Brosnan may be Irish, but he considers himself American and has a fondness for the country.

He said, “America’s my home and I’m an American. I’ll probably be scattered on American soil. You know, I dreamt of America as a young lad watching movies as a teenager. It was exhilarating, intoxicating, mystical magical, and otherworldly. As that saying goes, ‘a man becomes what he dreams’ and I managed to find my way to America.”

In particular, Brosnan always had an interest in America’s West, envisioning eventually taking a road trip along Route 66.

He said, “I think it’s the pioneer spirit of the people, because it was a virgin landscape in many respects, and there was such an innocence to life, and so the culture was discovering its own being and self, and the automobile created such an accessibility to the land, just like the railway came across the nation, and the music.”

The actor will have his day in court.