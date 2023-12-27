Viral Tweet Mocking Pierce Brosnan’s Wife Keely Shaye Smith Backfires

A recent attempt to criticize model, journalist, and producer Keely Shaye Smith through a viral tweet has instead resulted in a surprising turn of events.

At the age of 60, Smith is the wife of 70-year-old actor Pierce Brosnan. The couple first crossed paths in 1994 — eventually tying the knot in 2001 and subsequently welcoming two sons into their family.

Distinguishing themselves in Hollywood, Brosnan and Smith stand out as one of the enduring couples in the industry. The James Bond star consistently expresses admiration for their lasting marriage — recently sharing with PEOPLE the depth of his affection for his wife.

In the interview, Brosnan stated, “I found a great woman in Keely Shaye. Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good.”

Pierce Brosnan’s Wife Mocked Online, Original Tweet Backfires

Despite Brosnan and Smith’s happiness, a tweet from an account posted side-by-side photos of the two with a mocking caption. The caption accompanying the tweet read, “Your daily reminder to avoid marriage.”

Your daily reminder to avoid marriage. pic.twitter.com/q2POpqlXth — Rx Redpill (@RxRedpill) December 19, 2023

The tweet was aimed to mock Keely Shaye Smith’s weight. And insinuate that women “let themselves go” after marriage. However, the tweet took an unexpected turn as people rallied to defend Smith and refute the implied criticism of her marriage.

The conversation overwhelmingly shifted toward praising Smith’s appearance and celebrating the apparent strength of her marriage with Brosnan. Numerous individuals responded by expressing that Smith looked “lovely” or “beautiful” in both photos. One commentator even called her “gorgeous” and advised the tweet’s author to “get over themselves.”

Critics of the initial tweet highlighted the flawed reasoning behind using such pictures as evidence of a marriage deterrent — pointing out the misguided nature of equating physical appearance with the success or failure of a marital relationship.