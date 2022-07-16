Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick Give Us ‘Yellowstone’ Vibes In Latest Date Night Photo

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are one of Hollywood’s most famous celebrity couples. The pair have been together for years, and they’re just as in love as ever! A new Instagram post showed fans how the couple spends date night.

Bacon And Sedgwick Take A Romantic Ride

“Just us four,” Bacon captioned a picture of himself and Sedgwick riding horses through the woods and holding hands. Between the horses, the forest, and Sedgewick’s cowboy hat, some fans are seeing some major Yellowstone vibes in the date night post.

Fans and followers loved the sweet picture, letting the couple know their thoughts in the comment section. “Happy trails, you cuties!” one person wrote. Another commented, “Beautiful reminder to hold on to each other.”

RELATED: Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick Show Off Dance Moves In ‘Footloose’ Insta Video

Some poked fun at Bacon’s caption about it being just the four of them. “Then who took the picture??” one person laughed. Someone else joked, “…and the photographer.” The adorable photo of Bacon and Sedgwick is just the latest picture that shows off their Hollywood romance.

Their Hollywood Romance

Bacon and Sedgwick have been married for over 30 years. The pair first crossed paths when Sedgwick was just 12 years old. Bacon, who was 19 at the time, was doing a play. Sedgwick and her brother attended the production and after the show, she told Bacon how much she enjoyed his performance.

They ran into each other again in 1987 when they co-starred in Lemon Sky. “I found her very beautiful and sexy and aloof and I was just immediately in love with her and she was immediately put off by me,” Bacon laughed in a 2011 interview.

The actress must have gotten over her annoyance towards Bacon, because they started dating while filming the movie. Bacon popped the question on Christmas Eve, and the couple tied the knot the following year.

Bacon and Sedgwick welcomed their first child, son Travis, in 1989, and daughter Sosie in 1992. The pair have also continued to share the screen, co-starring in Pyrates, Murder in the First, Cavedweller, and Loverboy. They have also directed movies that starred their spouse; Bacon, with 2005’s Loverboy and Sedgwick with 2017’s Story of a Girl.

Bacon And Sedgwick Try Out ‘Footloose’ Dance Challenge

The couple are just as in love as ever, posting photos and videos of their days together on Instagram. Fans particularly loved a video of the pair doing a TikTok dance challenge to “Footloose.”

“I don’t remember this being part of the original #Footloose choreography,” he captioned the video. “But figured we’d give it a spin.” From horse rides through the forest, to throwback photos and dance challenges, Bacon and Sedgwick are always sharing their love on social media.

More From Suggest