Photos of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Removed From Popular Mel’s Drive-in Hollywood Restaurant

Besieged veteran rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs just had a Hollywood honor snatched away from him, with a famous diner taking down his photos.

Videos by Suggest

Mel’s Drive-In Hollywood lines their walls with photos of celebs. The “Come With Me” wordsmith enjoyed not one but two snapshots of the walls of the venerable establishment.

However, that all changed this past Monday. It seems the Tinsel Town mainstay no longer wants to be associated with the rapper and baby oil aficionado.

A Manager at Mel’s Diner in Hollywood Says They’ve Watched the Diddy News Closely

A manager at Mel’s informed TMZ that a photo of Diddy, which had been displayed in a booth, was taken down on Monday. Additionally, a few weeks prior, another photo of his was removed from the front of the restaurant.

The neon sign and entrance to Mels Drive-in restaurant in Hollywood, California, which recently took down their Diddy photos. / AFP / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Of course, Diddy is currently incarcerated as he awaits trial on serious federal charges, facing a multitude of lawsuits that allege various sexual assaults.

Prosecutors claim that Combs orchestrated “freak offs,” which were elaborate sexual performances involving male sex workers and women who were allegedly coerced or forced to participate.

Consequently, Diddy is no longer listed among the celebrities featured in photos at Mel’s.

“We see everything going on in the news with Diddy and it’s not okay,” Mel’s manager told TMZ.

Diddy’s photograph featured him beside a jukebox at Mel’s, holding a bottle of water. This memorable moment was captured in May 2008, shortly after he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

There’s Still Hope for Diddy’s Photo to Go Back on the Wall at the Hollywood Diner

However, not all hope is lost for the “Bad Boy For Life” hitmaker.

A trial in Diddy’s criminal case is tentatively scheduled for May 2025. The manager at Mel’s has stated that if Diddy is found innocent, the restaurant will consider reinstating his photo.

Diddy was denied bail after pleading not guilty and has been ordered to remain at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his trial. He maintains his innocence and categorically denies all allegations against him.

Of course, many high-profile celebrities have been seen in resurfaced footage from Diddy’s now-infamous parties. Among the star-studded attendees are Ashton Kutcher, Jennifer Lopez, Will Smith, Denzel Washington, and Jay-Z, to name just a few.

No word on whether any of their photos along Mel’s Diner’s walls are in jeopardy.