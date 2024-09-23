Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Once Called This Hollywood A-Lister His Favorite Party Guest

A famous Hollywood A-lister has been dragged into the Sean “Diddy” Combs legal woes after the clip of the infamous rap mogul referring to them as his “favorite” party guest resurfaced.

In the video, which is titled “73 Questions with Sean “Diddy” Combs and was posted by Vogue in Dec. 2017, the rapper opened up about his famous “White Parties.” When asked who was the number one person on his invitation list, he declared, “Leonardo DiCaprio.”

DiCaprio has been seen partying with Combs in the past. The Daily Mail shared a photo of the Titanic star attending one of the rapper’s parties in 1997. The then-young actor was seen sitting behind Combs with a cigarette in his hand.

In a separate photo, DiCaprio was seen attending and dancing awkwardly at Combs’ 50th birthday party in 2019.

Other celebrities who notably attended Diddy’s famous parties over the years were Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, and Mariah Carey,

Following months of investigations into his personal life, Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested at the Park Hyatt Hotel in New York City last week. He was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The longtime rap mogul was denied bail and is awaiting trial while being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Marc Agnifilo, the attorney representing Combs, made a statement during the rapper’s arraignment last week. “He is not a perfect person. There has been drug use. He has been in toxic relationships,” Agnifilo told the court, according to NBC News.

He then added that Diddy was receiving “treatment and therapy for things that he needs treatment and therapy for.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Music Streams Reportedly Jump Following Arrest and Indictment

As Sean “Diddy” Combs remains in prison for his crimes, his music streams are reportedly receiving traction.

According to AP News, Diddy’s music saw an average 18.3% increase in on-demand streams during the week that he was arrested and indicted for his crimes. This jump was compared to the numbers of the prior week.

The media outlet further pointed out that streaming number increases following controversy are not considered uncommon. Following the documentary about R. Kelly’s crimes, the disgraced and imprisoned R&B singer’s streaming numbers nearly doubled.

Diddy’s indictment revealed that he had “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.”

He had also allegedly organized “Freak Offs,” or “elaborate sex performances.” During those events, female victims were compelled through “force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers.”