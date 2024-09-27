Add Costco to the growing list of people and institutions denying any connection to besieged veteran rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs. The bulk retailer is contesting a slippery statement made by Diddy’s lawyer, which asserts that the mogul’s extensive baby oil cache (purportedly 1,000 bottles) was picked up from one of their stores.

Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, suggested that the hip-hop mogul’s substantial supply of baby oil comes from his shopping at Costco. This remark followed allegations from U.S. attorneys, who claimed to have discovered 1,000 bottles of the product at Combs’ mansions. They assert that Diddy used this baby oil for “freak offs,” which are described as multiday, drug-fueled sex parties that he allegedly orchestrated by luring and coercing women to participate.

“[Diddy] has a big house,” Agnifilo said on Wednesday. “He buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home. I mean, have you sat in a parking lot of a Costco and see what people walk out of there with?”

However, Costco had a straightforward way of shooting down allegations that Diddy bought his baby oil in bulk there…

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Costco informed TMZ that none of the company’s locations in the U.S. stock baby oil. Costco does not list baby oil on its website, nor does its competitor, warehouse giant Sam’s Club.

Diddy’s Stash of Baby Oil Raises Awareness About Not Using It as a Lubricant

Meanwhile, Diddy’s stash of baby oil is raising awareness not to use it as a lubricant during sexual encounters. Las Vegas brothels have been cautioned against using baby oil as a lubricant, as it can lead to vaginal health issues.

A representative from Chicken Ranch Brothel told TMZ that the establishment refrains from using baby oil as a lubricant. It seems the slippery stuff can disrupt a woman’s pH balance. Gynecologists also advise against its use during sexual encounters, as it may lead to bacterial vaginosis.

Sagebrush Ranch, another brothel in Las Vegas, also pointed out that using baby oil can compromise the integrity of condoms. This can lead to breakage, resulting in unprotected sexual encounters and an increased risk of exposure to STDs and pregnancy.

Sounds like Diddy’s parties may have served up more than nasty hangovers…

Meanwhile, the brothels TMZ quizzed over using baby oil as lube also noted that having 1,000 bottles on hand was overkill, even for the pros…