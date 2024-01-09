Pedro Pascal’s Attempt to Prank Matt Damon at Golden Globes Goes Hilariously Wrong

Viewers may think they see it all, but plenty of things go on behind the scenes at the Golden Globes. For instance, Pedro Pascal tried to prank fellow actor Matt Damon, but it didn’t go to plan.

Variety covered the failed prank call attempt. A reporter saw Pascal trying to get Damon’s attention. The Good Will Hunting star was seated across the room away from Pascal. Pascal, who was up for a nomination for The Last of Us, attempted to prank call him.

However, the actor could only laugh as he realized that he had caught Damon’s voicemail instead of the actor himself. Pascal’s good humor was likely overlooked thanks to a very visible injury.

Pascal attended the Golden Globes with a broken arm. Speaking with the outlet, the actor explained that he suffered an accident while at his family’s. The actor confessed that he fell down the stairs, injuring his arm.

Pascal will have to undergo surgery, but he should be fine to be back to work with The Last of Us picking up production for Season 2 in February. The actor remains in high spirits, and his humor hasn’t taken a hit.

Pedro Pascal on Meeting Matt Damon

Pascal and Damon go back to the movie The Adjustment Bureau in 2011. Both actors starred in the action thriller. They would go on to star in The Great Wall as well. At the time, Pascal signed up for the film he didn’t realize that Matt Damon was the lead for the film. He found it to be a funny coincidence.

“I only found out they (Damon and Willem Dafoe) were in the movie after I got the part, which is crazy, because it was already too cool to be working with Zhang Yimou, I saw all his movies growing up,” Pascal told Triple M. “I introduced myself to foreign cinema quite young, I was a bit of a movie nerd and had seen everything he’d ever made.”

Pascal enjoyed the chance to work alongside Damon again, saying, “Given the opportunity to work with him in my first year of film, only afterwards to find out Matt Damon would be playing the lead alongside Willem Dafoe, it was really just crazy.”

It appears that Pascal and Damon have remained friendly in the time since then.