kieran-culkin-celebrates-golden-globes-win-with-pedro-pascal-burn

Just after securing his Best Male Actor Golden Globe for his role in Succession, Kieran Culkin had something to say to fellow nominee Pedro Pascal.

While on stage, Culkin gave his acceptance speech in the most iconic way – with a burp and a jab at Pascal. “Thanks to Succession I’ve been in here a couple of times,” Culkin stated. “It’s nice but I’d sort of accepted that I was never going to be on this stage. So, this is a nice moment.”

Kieran Culkin then added, “Suck it, Pedro! Sorry! Mine!”

The camera quickly turned to show Pascal’s reaction, who pretended to cry at Culkin’s words. Pascal was nominated for the award for his role in The Mandalorian.

Kieran Culkin finished his speech with a shout-out to some special people in his life. “I’m going to really quickly just thank three amazing women in my life. My manager, without whom I wouldn’t have a career, my wife Jazz for putting up with… this and all the… that comes with it. And my wonderful mom, Mom, thank you so much for doing everything you did for us. You’re an amazing woman.”

Culkin’s wife, Jazz Charton, was also in attendance during the special awards event. According to PEOPLE, she took to her Instagram stories to show off a snapshot of her and Culkin holding martinis and frowning side-by-side. “We don’t have seats so we’re just drinking at the bar,” she captioned the pic. “IT’S STILL A NIGHT AWAY FROM THE KIDS.”

Culkin and Charton share daughter Kinsey Sioux, 4, and son Wilder Wolf, 2, together.

Kieran Culkin Admits ‘Succession’ Spinoff is a ‘Horrible’ Idea – Here’s Why!

During the Golden Globes 2024 digital pre-show with Entertainment Tonight, Kieran Culkin shared his thoughts about a potential Succession spinoff. He declared that a follow-up series would be a horrible idea.

“I feel like I should have a joke for this but I feel like a spinoff is a horrible idea,” Culkin said. He then said that the word “spinoff” doesn’t appeal at all to him. “Sometimes they work, yeah,” he continued. “I was going to say, remember Fraiser? We all loved Fraiser but not every show could be Fraiser.”

However, despite not being interested in a spinoff, Kieran Culkin did say there is one Succession character that could work for a new series. That is Nicholas Braun’s Greg Hirsch.

“Cousin Greg would make a good spinoff show, I gotta be honest,” Culkin stated. When it was suggested that he could pop in every once in a while for the potential spin-off, Culkin added he would do so only if “entrance applause” would be proposed. “Would that work in a show like this? That’s why I would do it.”