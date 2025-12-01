PBS Legend Dead at 81: RIP to Daniel Seagren

In a sad turn for fans of classic children’s television, the entertainment world is mourning the loss of Danny Seagren. The puppet legend and first live action Spider-Man has passed away at the age of 81.

Daniel Seagren’s family confirmed his death, although no cause of death has been confirmed. He passed away on November 10, less than a week away from his birthday.

Born on 15 November 1943 in Minneapolis, Seagren initially trained as a dancer. A chance meeting in New York City with legendary puppeteer Jim Henson in the late 1960s, however, changed everything. Henson, impressed by Seagren’s natural movement and stage presence, entrusted him to learn the delicate art of puppeteering.

From that training grew a career that spanned decades and generations. On the beloved show Sesame Street, Seagren became part of the extended Muppet family. He occasionally stepped in for primary performers to animate characters, such as Big Bird.

But perhaps his most surprising claim to fame was in a different role altogether. In 1974, Seagren became the first actor ever to portray Spider-Man in live action for segments on the PBS show The Electric Company.

His most famous role, however, was being the right-hand of Ernie.

Between Ernie And Spider-Man, Seagren Brought Joy To Millions

Seagren spent his final years quietly in retirement in the Grand Strand, South Carolina. According to Dignity Memorial, he was beckoned by the “sun and golf.”

No public services for Daniel Seagren have been planned yet, although a celebration of his life is to be held at a later date. Condolences and memories have been shared about the actor and puppet master. According to one, Daniel was a big Jets fan, and would only have silence during their games.

As fans and fellow creators reflect on his legacy, it’s clear that Seagren’s impact spans more than just a few roles. Through puppets and costumes, he channelled imagination, laughter, and a sense of wonder into living rooms around the world. The childlike joy he helped awaken in his audience lives on.