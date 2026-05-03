2000s Rock Star’s Tour Trailer and Gear Stolen, GoFundMe Launched

A 2000s rock star had his entire tour trailer stolen and is now asking fans to help him replace it via GoFundMe.

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Josey Scott, the former frontman of rock band Saliva, has had a rough go of it. The singer’s entire tour trailer was stolen in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on April 28, wiping out all of the band’s equipment. Scott posted photos of the stolen gear, which includes guitars, drums, amps, and personal items, asking fans to help find it.

“Stolen van FULL of gear in Tulsa, OK! Please keep your eyes peeled for license plate 771-542K and any of the gear in the pics,” the Memphis native wrote on Instagram. “If you see any of it, please don’t hesitate to call the Tulsa Police. Years’ worth of equipment, just gone.”

Of course, fans rallied behind Scott in the comments section.

“Whoever stole it can’t be a musician. That’s dirty pool. We grow close to our instruments. Let’s all keep an eye out for any of this gear,” one top comment read. “Ugh, Josey, I’m *SO* sorry this happened to you guys! 😢 Unbelievable,” another fan added.

“Bands have ended from smaller things. I hope they all pop up,” a third fan offered.

2000s Rock Star Starts GoFundMe for Stolen Gear: ‘This is How We Make a Living’

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe was launched to help the band recover their losses and continue touring.

“Today, something devastating happened,” the rock star explained on the campaign’s page. “Our tour trailer was stolen — and with it, nearly everything needed to perform. Inside that trailer was our band’s gear, equipment, merch, and essential items that make these shows possible. Years of work, investment, and livelihood — gone in an instant.”

“This isn’t just equipment… This is how we make a living,” the “Click Click Boom” singer continued. “This is how we show up for fans every night. Right now, we’re doing everything we can to recover what was taken — but the reality is we may need to replace a significant portion of it immediately just to keep the tour alive.”

Josey Scott of the 2000s rock band Saliva performs in 2008. (Photo by Jason Squires/WireImage)

“We’re asking for help from the fans, the rock community, and anyone who’s ever connected with the music. Every dollar raised will go directly toward replacing stolen gear, securing a new trailer, and getting us back on the road ASAP.”

“We sincerely need and appreciate your help,” Scott concluded.

As of this writing, the GoFundMe campaign has raised over $15,000. Anyone with information about the stolen trailer or gear is asked to contact the Tulsa Police Department.