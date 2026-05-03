nbc-cancels-fan-favorite-comedy-show

Looks like this comedy couldn’t stick the landing. A fan-favorite show has been canceled by NBC after just one season.

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The cheerleading comedy Stumble will not return for a second season, Deadline reports.

The mockumentary sitcom, created by Jeff and Liz Astrof and starring Jenn Lyon, premiered on NBC in November. The show followed Courteney Potter (Lyon), a competitive cheerleading coach who is fired after drinking with her squad. She then takes a job as a typing instructor and head coach at a junior college, assembling a new team in hopes of winning the championship.

Ensemble cast of ‘Stumble.’ (Photo by: Danielle Mathias/NBC via Getty Images)

The series also starred SNL alum Taran Killam, Anissa Borrego, Jarrett Austin Brown, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, Georgie Murphy, and Ryan Pinkston. Cheer star Monica Aldama served as an executive producer alongside the Astrofs, Dana Honor, and Jeffrey Blitz.

A Critical and Fan Favorite, NBC’s ‘Stumble’ Never Drew in Ratings

Stumble was a fan favorite with audiences and critics alike, bringing in an impressive 82% approval rating and a 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the show’s ratings never quite lived up to the hype, proving that critical acclaim doesn’t always translate to eyeballs on screens. Despite some strong internal support and a few shuffles around the NBC schedule, the audience just wasn’t there in the end.

Jenn Lyon and Taran Killam in ‘Stumble.’ (Photo by: Danielle Mathias/NBC via Getty Images)

The cancellation of Stumble was announced over a month after its first season finale, which aired on March 13. It was one of two new comedies on NBC for the 2025-2026 season. Its counterpart, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, seems to have a better chance at renewal. Premiering midseason, it boasts big names like Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe. Of course, this makes it a stronger contender in the network’s lineup.

NBC has also canceled the medical drama Brilliant Minds after two seasons. Its final six episodes will begin airing later this month. Alongside Reggie Dinkins, the fates of The Hunting Party and Law & Order are still undecided. NBC is expected to unveil its full 2026-2027 schedule on May 11, so final decisions should be announced any day.