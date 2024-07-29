Raiders Troll Patrick Mahomes With Kermit the Frog Puppet at Practice

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has quickly staked his name as one of the best players in NFL history. But despite his long list of accomplishments, he isn’t exempt from trash talk from rival teams.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs both play in the AFC West division. And the franchises have developed a bitter rivalry over the years. The Raiders did not waste any time reigniting the rivalry ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

Raiders Troll Patrick Mahomes With Kermit Puppet

The Raiders have a Patrick Mahomes Kermit the Frog puppet at training camp?



The man is 10-2 against the Raiders, Chiefs have won 8 straight AFC West titles and they just guaranteed themselves an ass whopping they won’t forget. @PatrickMahomes



🎥 @RaidersAQ pic.twitter.com/rzBJnVlUTF — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 25, 2024

NFL training camps officially opened last week. And during a recent practice, a fan brought a Kermit the Frog puppet that was wearing a Mahomes Jersey.

Raiders rookie safety Trey Taylor took a particular liking to the puppet. Even putting it on and having the puppet talk in a fake Mahomes voice. In a viral moment.

Chiefs Star Sends Strong Message to Critics

However, the Chiefs quarterback seemed less than amused by the Raiders safety’s hijinx, vowing to address it when the time permits.

“It’s still early in the year, stuff like that happens. It’ll get handled when it gets handled,” Mahomes said in response to the video.

“Everybody just kinda lets me play. They know how I am. They don’t need to send me anything to keep me motivated.”

Mahomes was disgruntled by the Raiders and their puppet tricks. But he is aware that his voice has become a talking point in NFL circles. But Mahomes says he often tries to embrace it as opposed to being bothered by it.

“People have been making fun of my voice for my entire life,” he said.

“I’ve gotten used to it, it’s like the joke that keeps giving. I’ve heard it all, jokes about Kermit the Frog or about smoking cigarettes. It’s unique, so maybe I’ll get a deal from having that unique voice.”

As division rivals the Chiefs and Raiders will play each other twice next season. And depending on how the chips fall at the end of the season, they could also meet in the playoffs. The rivalry just got a lot more interesting.