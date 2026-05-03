‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Exec Producer Speaks out About Taylor Frankie Paul’s Future on the Show

As Taylor Frankie Paul continues her court battle with ex Dakota Mortensen, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives executive producer Jeff Jenkins speaks out about the reality TV star’s future on the show.

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During his appearance on Deadline’s “Reality TV Summit” last week, Jenkins seemed to support Paul and her return to the show.

“I certainly hope [she will film with the other women],” he stated. “Again, first and foremost, is she healthy of body and mind, then we’ll talk about it.”

Jenkins also discussed Paul and Mortensen’s latest court hearing, where the judge ruled that the exes must stay 100 feet apart for the next three years. The judge noted that the decree is to break the cycle of “a very toxic relationship.”

“It’s a legal matter, so I can tell you definitely that they will not be shooting together,” Jenkins pointed out.

He then said that he has been in contact with Paul throughout her legal woes. “I talked to Taylor for 90 minutes this week, and she’s doing great,” the executive producer continued. “She’s very grounded and composed. I’m happy for her.”

Regarding when production for Secret Lives of Mormon Wives‘ Season 5 will resume, Jenkins added, “We don’t have a date yet. I’m very excited that we have the thumbs up from Hulu and Disney. I’m hoping it will be very soon. I’m very excited.”

The reality TV show’s production was put on hold following a physical altercation between Paul and Mortensen in February. The incident resulted in the Draper Police Department opening a domestic violence investigation.

Just after the news broke about the investigation, TMZ posted a video of Paul and Mortensen’s 2023 physical altercation. Hours after the video’s release, ABC shelved Paul’s season of The Bachelorette.

Disney Exec Also Spoke Out About Paul’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’

Days before Jenkins’ remarks, Rob Mills, the executive vice president of unscripted for Walt Disney TV, addressed Paul’s season of The Bachelorette.

“Everything with that is one day at a time,” he explained, regarding the show’s status. “There’s really nothing new to report right now.”

Mills also stated, “I had met with Taylor. She had said, ‘Look, I’m raising three kids with different fathers; one, I have a phenomenal co-parenting relationship with. The other one is a challenge, but I’m really looking for a partner and somebody who can help me.’ Her motives were really very sincere.”



