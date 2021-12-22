Man Wants Babies Banned From Theaters After He Says ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Was Ruined

A Reddit user is going viral after posting about his experience seeing the latest Spider-Man movie at the theaters. In his post, the man writes about a crying baby who ruined his viewing of the movie, and calls for babies to be banned from movie theaters.

Crying Baby Made ‘Everyone’s Viewing Experience Worse’

In his post, the man says that a couple sat near him in the theater – along with their baby. “Throughout every emotional and major scene in the movie the baby was crying or screaming and frankly made the movie significantly less enjoyable,” he wrote. “The mother took the baby out only once after it had been shrieking for 5 straight minutes, despite it constantly making noise for about 1/3 of the movie, and once she came back it started to work itself up again.”

“I don’t understand why you can’t get a baby sitter for your baby for the 3 hours you’re going to be at the movies, but instead have to bring the baby to the theaters and actively make everyone’s viewing experience worse,” he continued. “​​ Theaters really need to ban babies.”

Many Reddit Users Agree

This suggestion was surprisingly popular, even among parents of young children. Others were less supportive, pointing out that rowdy teenagers can be just as distracting in a movie. Many Reddit users commented their support on the initial post.

One person wrote, “Why would parents want their child to be in a dark movie theater where there is loud talking, yelling, fighting and god knows what else coming off the screen? Any baby would be terrified.”

Another commenter posted, “Some people probably highly disagree but as a mother of three, I highly agree. Young children with no patience should NOT be in a movie theater. Especially with how much it costs people. People want to go see their movies in peace and not have to worry about screaming baby’s/kids.”

UK’s Solution To The Problem

It’s a problem that some theaters are already working on solving. In the UK, many movie theaters offer film screenings with soft lighting, lower volume and the ability to move freely around the theater; perfect for kids who need to get a little energy out.

These kid-friendly screenings are at set times, geared specifically for parents and young children. These screenings are only for G and PG films, not action movies with PG-13 ratings like Spider-Man. However, as many Reddit users pointed out, babies and young children probably shouldn’t be seeing a movie with a higher rating than PG.