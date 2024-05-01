Paul Auster, Prolific Filmmaker and ‘The New York Trilogy’ Author, Dies at 77

Paul Auster, the renowned filmmaker and celebrated author of “The New York Trilogy,” has passed away at the age of 77. NPR confirmed the passing of Auster through his friend and fellow writer, Jacki Lyden.

Born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1947, Auster enjoyed a distinguished career spanning several disciplines, including celebrated novelist, essayist, translator, screenwriter, and poet. His work, celebrated worldwide, has been translated into over 40 languages.

After graduating from Columbia University in 1970 and relocating to France, Auster embarked on translating French writers’ works. During this period, he also started publishing his own compositions in American journals.

Significant acclaim followed the 1987 publication of “The New York Trilogy,” an innovative series of detective novels. Other highly successful works by the author include 4 3 2 1, Sunset Park, The Book of Illusions, and Moon Palace.

Paul Auster reads from his book ‘Man in Darkness’ at Kampnagel on September 30, 2008, in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Krafft Angerer/Getty Images)

Paul Auster Enjoyed a Career in Film in Addition to His Literary Work

Auster not only penned but also co-directed several independent films. Among his screenwriting efforts is the 1995 film Smoke, starring Harvey Keitel, Giancarlo Esposito, and William Hurt.

In 2017, he released an ambitious 880-page novel titled 4 3 2 1. It explored the life of a single protagonist through four distinct narratives, presented in alternating chapters.

Last year, Siri Hustvedt, the acclaimed author and wife of Paul Auster, disclosed on Instagram that he was battling cancer. She revealed that his diagnosis came in December 2022 and that he was currently undergoing treatment. Hustvedt poignantly described her experience as living in “Cancerland,” highlighting the impact of his illness on their lives.

“Watching Paul I have understood what grace under pressure looks like,” Hustvedt wrote in a later Instagram post. “Stalwart and uncomplaining, humor intact, he has made this time of his sickness, which has now lasted almost a year, beautiful, not ugly,” she added.

Residing in Brooklyn, New York, Auster garnered several prestigious accolades, among them the Prince of Asturias Prize for Literature from Spain in 2006. He belonged to the American Academy of Arts and Letters and held the title of Commander in France’s Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.

Peers and Fans Pay Tribute to Paul Auster

On X, The Booker Prize’s account honored Auster, stating: “We are very sad to hear of the death of Booker Prize shortlistee Paul Auster, whose work touched readers and influenced writers all over the world, and whose generosity was felt in just as many quarters. We extend our condolences to his wife Siri Hustvedt and his family.”

Likewise, writer and archivist Will Errickson noted Auster’s passing. “I read a handful of Paul Auster’s novels when I was working in bookstores in the 90s,” Errickson wrote. His movie SMOKE was one of the great indie darlings of the era.”

Publishing imprint Hard Case Crime also paid tribute to the writer. “It broke my heart today to read of the death of Paul Auster,” they wrote on X. [He’s] one of my favorite writers since reading the New York Trilogy in the late 80s. So many other great books since: THE MUSIC OF CHANCE, LEVIATHAN, MOON PALACE, 4321. Do yourself a favor and read him. He’s worth it.”