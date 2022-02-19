The Narrowest Apartment In New York Is Only 8 Feet Wide–And It’s For Sale

I’ve lived in a (super) small home before. It was a carriage house that had (maybe) 500 square feet altogether, complete with a “half” address. It was literally in the backyard of another home. When my allergy-ridden boyfriend moved in, and my dog started shedding uncontrollably, we decided it was time to go. We eventually moved, but that tiny home was super fun and novel while it lasted. However, when I watched a video about the “narrowest apartment in NY” I had flashbacks to my tiny-home life and the claustrophobia came rushing back.

In a video uploaded to Youtube, Erik Conover gave a tour of the historic Greenwich Village home (while having to do some crouching on occasion). The home measures eight feet and seven inches wide and has three stories, three bedrooms, and two bathrooms. Altogether the living space is 999 square feet (so much room for activities!).

History Of The Slimmest Home In NY

The apartment was built in 1873 and originally was a carriage entryway for the adjoining townhome. It was built on the former driveway of the adjacent homes. The home was squished in between the townhomes 75 and 77, giving it the address 75 1/2 Bedford Street.

On the market for 5 million dollars, the home has been renovated to highlight its historic features, while utilizing its limited space wisely. In 1923 it was leased out, and many actors who were working at the Cherry Lane Theatre stayed there during their acting gigs.

Even Cary Grant and John Barrymore lived here at some point. And the high asking price is due in part to the famous past residents of the small home.

Amenities Of The Skinny Home

As Conover entered the home, he laid down on the floor to illustrate just how narrow the apartment is. At 6 feet and 4 inches, when Conover put his hands over his head, he could reach both sides of the apartment with ease. Off the bat, it’s obvious that someone his height would have some difficulty living here. However, it could be a dream for someone of smaller stature.

With modern appliances, original beams, and a secret garden in the backyard, the home is quaint yet surprisingly functional. In the kitchen, you’ll find new appliances, like a sub-zero refrigerator, a cappuccino maker, and a stove with a four-burner cooktop. Downstairs, there’s an “additional fourth bedroom” with an extra bathroom. The ceiling height downstairs is short, so it most likely would be used as a basement.

On the second floor, there’s a beautiful master bathroom with a steam shower, fireplace, clawfoot bathtub, and a balcony overlooking the garden. The first room has a murphy bed, but not much else. The room has a fireplace, and maybe enough room for a chair. This room is the only room that features an actual bed. The two bedrooms upstairs don’t look big enough for beds, but Murphy beds could be an option. The whole upstairs is sun-drenched, with a skylight that was installed in 1923.

Commenters Agree On One Key Point

Many commenters (several from the Midwest) complained that the asking price was astronomical for the small apartment. These commenters went on to explain that they would get so much more for a tiny fraction of the asking price in the Midwest.

However, other commenters pointed out that it would be an ideal home for a single person. Many loved the shared backyard space, the master bathroom, and the coziness of the home. Although, almost everyone in the comments agreed that the price point was way out of reach.

More From Suggest

4 US Islands Where You Can Actually Buy A Home For Under $150K

You Can Stay In These 8 Bizarre Airbnbs For Under $50/Night

It Costs 65 Times More To Stay At ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch Than In Carrie Bradshaw’s Apartment From ‘Sex And The City’