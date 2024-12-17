Patrick Mahomes’ Injury Revealed After QB’s Exit From Chiefs Game

Days after Patrick Mahomes was forced to exit the Kansas City Chiefs versus Cleveland Browns game earlier than expected, details about the star quarterback’s injuries have been revealed.

Videos by Suggest

Sources close to Mahomes revealed to NFL national insider Ian Rapoport that the quarterback has been diagnosed with a mild high-ankle sprain following a series of tests.

However, despite the injury, Mahomes is still considered week-to-week.

“Tests confirmed initial thoughts,” Rapoport stated on X. “The schedule is tough, with a Saturday game, then a quick turnaround for Christmas.”

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Houston Texans on Saturday, Dec. 21, and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

The New York Post reported that Mahomes awkwardly jumped during a touchdown pass to Samaje Perine during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. The week before, he had tweaked his ankle against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Following the Bucs game, Mahomes admitted the ankle injury was “definitely scary.”

“I think it hurt more just because it’s the same ankle I rolled last week,” he said at the time. “So it scared me a little bit. When you don’t know exactly what happens and you get that sharp pain, you always fear the worst.”

Patrick Mahomes Stated He Wanted To Go Back Out And Play Despite His Ankle Injury

Following the Chiefs’ victory over the Browns, Mahomes said he wanted to return to play despite being noticeably injured.

“I wanted to go back out there,” he explained, per CBS Sports. “And I probably would have fought a little bit harder if the game had been one score.”

Mahomes admitted that his status was “hard to say” at that moment.

“You still [have that] adrenaline rolling, and usually it’s kind of the day after when you kind of get a good sense of [the injury].”

After the game, the Chiefs’ longtime head coach, Andy Reid, reassured reporters that Mahomes’ ankle was not broken. He did say that his star quarterback was now “day to day.”

“It’ll literally be day to day,” Reid shared, per The Athletic. “He probably could’ve gone back in. He wanted to go back in. There was no need for that.”

The Chiefs are 13-1 during the 2024 season and are the reigning Super Bowl champions.

According to ESPN, Mahomes’ current 2024 seasons total 3,348 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.