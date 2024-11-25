patrick-mahomes-fined-for-controversial-gun-celebration-after-touchdown-against-bills

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was fined by the NFL for a controversial gesture he made after a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills earlier this month.

According to TMZ, Mahomes was fined more than $14,000 for making a “violent gesture” during the game on Sunday, Nov. 17. After throwing a touchdown pass, the famous quarterback was seen using his fingers to mimic firing a gun.

The NFL fined #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture) as he celebrated a touchdown pass last week in Buffalo … pic.twitter.com/dXgnmYJSYp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 23, 2024

The game was rough for the Kansas City Chiefs. It ended the team’s undefeated 15-win streak.

Despite the loss to the Buffalo Bills, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs bounced back. They beat the Carolina Panthers this Sunday, Nov. 24, 30-27.

Patrick Mahomes, alongside Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was fined last year. They made critical comments about NFL officials following that season’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported at the time that Reid was fined $100,000 for publicly criticizing the officials. Mahomes was then hit with a $50,000 fine due to unsportsmanlike conduct for abusive, threatening, or insulting language to officials.

Patrick Mahomes Reflects on the Recent Win, Stating He Wants to Win a Game Not By the ‘Very Last Play’

Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Carolina Panthers, Patrick Mahomes is hoping for a different winning strategy for the next few games.

“You always want to have some blowouts and be a little calmer in the fourth quarter,” he explained. “But I’ve always said it could be a good thing when you get to the playoffs later in the season knowing that you have been in those moments before, and knowing how to attack it play by play not making it too big of a moment.”

“But I would say this more than anybody,” he continued. “I would love to win a game not by the very last play.”

“It’s not like I pre-plan that stuff,” he continued. “It’s just whenever it comes down to it and you’ve got to make the play, I feel like I try to go out there and make the play, and that’s why I feel like it happens kind of later in games sometimes.”

“You don’t want to slide. You have to kind of put your body out there knowing that you can take hits and stuff like that,” Mahomes added. “But we’ve been able to make some big runs and some big moments.”



