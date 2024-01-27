Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Gushes About ‘Fun’ Kelce Brothers: Travis is ‘Like Another Son’

Patrick Mahomes’ dad has plenty of nice things to say about Travis Kelce.

The former New York Mets player got candid about Travis and his brother, Jason, while talking on the WFAN Sports Radio’s Evan & Tiki show. His son joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, where he met Travis, who has been with the team since 2013. The two became as close as family.

Thanks to Patrick’s bond, Pat Sr. has become friends with Travis’ family. Pat noted that he knows Travis and Jason quite well, and said that Travis “is like another son.”

Pat also shared that Jason isn’t actually the “wild” brother, as the media portrays.

“Those are some fun guys,” he said. “I mean, you think Jason’s wild, you ought to see Travis!”

Patrick Mahomes’ Dad is a Taylor Swift Fan

Pat Mahomes has also had the pleasure of getting to know Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, this NFL season. Taylor is friends with Pat’s daughter-in-law, Brittany. So the two sometimes share gameday suites.

“I’ve been in the booth with Taylor before and she was very nice and genuine,” he said before revealing that Taylor Swift was kind enough to take a picture with him and his family the first day they met.

“Somebody that famous, you never know how that’s gonna go,” he added.

However, he’s not looking to spend time with the singer during this weekend’s AFC Championship between the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. He’d rather escape the media attention so he can focus on the field.

“Travis normally has his own thing and Patrick has his own deal too,” Pat added. “… I imagine if Taylor wants her own suite, she’s got enough money to get whichever one she wants.”

Taylor did not confirm that she’ll be at the championship game, but Jason’s wife, Kylie, told Good Morning America that Taylor will be in attendance with Jason.