Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Admits He ‘Hopes’ Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce Don’t Sit With Him at Ravens Game

Patrick Mahomes’ dad, Pat Sr., is looking forward to watching his son compete for the AFC Championship this weekend, but he “hopes’ he doesn’t have to sit next to Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce while he’s there.

The retired baseball star spoke about the upcoming matchup during an interview on WFAN Sports Radio’s Evan & Tiki show on Jan. 25. Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Whoever wins will solidify a spot at Super Bowl LVIII.

Taylor Swift has been a notable fixture at the games this year as she’s been rooting for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Because she’s friends with Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, Pat could have a chance to sit next to her and Travis’ brother, Jason. But while he’s a fan of the singer, he’d rather stay low-key and not sit beside her at the game.

“No, I don’t think so,” he answered when asked about his seating arrangements. “Travis normally has his own thing, and Patrick has his own deal too. … I imagine if Taylor wants her own suite, she’s got enough money to get whichever one she wants.”

Pat Mahomes Says Taylor Swift is ‘Down to Earth’

Pat went on to say that he has indeed met Taylor Swift because he’s shared suites with her in the past. He described her as “very nice and genuine and everything.” He also said she’s surprisingly “down to earth.”

“Somebody that famous, you never know how that’s gonna go,” he said he before sharing that she happily took pictures with him, his wife, and his daughter the first time they were introduced.

While Taylor Swift hasn’t openly confirmed that she’ll be in attendance this weekend, Jason’s wife, Kylie, told Good Morning America that Swift and her husband will be in the crowd.

The AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the. Baltimore Ravens kicks off on Sun. Jan 28. at 3:00 p.m. ET. The winner will take on either the Detroit Lions or the San Francisco 49ers during the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.