Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s Homes Burglarized on Same Day

Last month, homes in the Kansas City area belonging to Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were burglarized just hours apart.

Officers were dispatched to Mahomes’ residence in Belton, Missouri, located approximately 28 miles south of Kansas City, shortly after midnight on October 6, according to an incident summary from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The report does not explicitly name Mahomes, but the address mentioned aligns with public records associated with him. It remains unclear whether any items were stolen.

Kelce Reportedly Had $20,000 in Cash Stolen from His Home

TMZ first reported the break-in, noting that it occurred just a day before a similar incident at Travis Kelce’s home in Leawood, Kansas, located roughly 10 miles north. The latter event happened at 7:33 p.m.

A police report per NBC affiliate KSHB of Kansas City reveals that $20,000 in cash was stolen from Kelce’s residence.

Titan of industry Travis Kelce alongside current girlfriend Taylor Swift and Patrick Mahomes at the 2024 US Open. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the Leawood police stated that the agency only comments on homicides and fatal accidents. They directed NBC News to a map detailing the timing and locations of 911 calls made in the city. According to the call log, a burglary was reported on October 8 at a residence on the same block as Kelce’s home.

The incidents occurred just prior to the Chiefs’ scheduled matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

Kansas City secured a 26-13 victory, with Kelce’s girlfriend, billionaire pop queen Taylor Swift, in attendance to witness the game. Following a recent break-in, the high-profile couple chose to stay at a downtown Kansas City hotel, according to TMZ.

Mahomes passed for 331 yards in the victory. Meanwhile, Kelce recorded nine receptions for 70 yards.

Kelce bought his home in Leawood, Kansas—a city located just south of Kansas City—seeking greater privacy after publicly announcing his relationship with Swift.

In 2020, Mahomes acquired the land for his mansion in Belton, Missouri. He developed the expansive estate, which features a partial football field and was completed last year.

So far, neither Mahomes nor Kelce has commented on the alleged burglaries.TMZ‘s sources claim that the two burglaries might be part of a larger crime wave in the area.