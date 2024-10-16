Patrick Mahomes Details Taylor Swift’s Sweet Bond With 3-Year-Old Daughter Sterling

While she and Travis Kelce are still going strong with their relationship, Taylor Swift has formed a new friendship with one of her tiniest fans – Patrick Mahomes’ 3-year-old daughter Sterling.

During his appearance on The Drive podcast on Tuesday, Oct. 15, the Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback spoke about the new bond Sterling has formed with his teammate’s famous girlfriend. The duo apparently bake together.

“Sterling is a big baker as well so they make some stuff together sometimes and I’m not gonna say I don’t eat them,” Patrick Mahomes explained about Taylor Swift and Sterling’s baking creations.

Despite Swift not “specifically” baking for him, Mahomes stated he has tried a few of her “different treats,” which include muffins and donuts. He pointed out that the tasty baking goods are delicious and live up to expectations.

“It is as good as everybody has talked about,” Mahomes declared. “She is great when it comes to baking.”

Taylor Swift is notably known for her homemade pop tarts. However, Mahomes said that he has “never tried” them.

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Revealed Taylor Swift Made Her Homemade Pop Tarts For the Team

Earlier this year, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that Taylor Swift had made Travis Kelce and some of his teammates her famous homemade pop tarts during the 2023 NFL season.

“She likes to cook so she made the offensive lineman these homemade Pop-Tarts,” Reid explained.

Travis Kelce also praised his girlfriend for making tasty treats. “Taylor makes a great Pop-Tart and cinnamon roll,” he told reporters this past June.

Travis Kelce then admitted to his brother Jason during a recent New Heights podcast episode that Taylor Swift has helped him explore new foods after years of being a well-known “picky eater.”

“I know. My girl Tay is getting you opened up,” Jason stated during the discussion. “She’s introducing new foods to you, and it has been one of the greatest things that I’ve been happy about.”

“She is,” Travis replied.

However, despite opening up her pick-eater boyfriend’s taste palate, Travis Kelce admitted that he still has issues with some foot textures.

“The more it gets thicker and looks like a baby food or like baby s–t, then I’m out,” he hilariously declared.

Travis didn’t reveal what kind of foods his lady love has had him try since they first started dating. The two became romantically linked in late 2023 and have been inseparable ever since.

As the 2024 NFL season continues, Swift is preparing for the final leg of her famous Eras Tour, which kicks off in Miami this Friday, Oct. 18.