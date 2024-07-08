Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Spotted Cuddling During Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ Performance

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was spotted sharing a sweet moment with wife Brittany in Amsterdam this past weekend. The couple accompanied teammate Travis Kelce in attending Taylor Swift’s final Eras Tour show in the city.

A fan video posted on Instagram shows the couple linking arms while singing along to Swift’s rendition of “Lover.” Travis Kelce could also be seen with the couple, holding up half a heart sign in a nod to his girlfriend on stage. Kelce and Swift have famously been dating since last summer and continue to support each other at games and concerts.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany were spotted enjoying Taylor Swift's "LOVER" and "STYLE" alongside Travis Kelce at the Eras Tour Concert in Amsterdam!! pic.twitter.com/69rs7iHp23 — Yagya Bhargava ★ (@The_YB_Vibe) July 7, 2024

Patrick, Brittany Mahomes Spotted at Wimbledon

The Mahomeses enjoyed a mini-Euro tour of their own, vacationing in Switzerland and the Iberian Peninsula earlier this summer.

Then on Friday, the couple was spotted in the crowd at Wimbledon to watch the third tennis grand slam of the year. The three-time Super Bowl winner went for a modest style, teaming a gray suit with a white t-shirt.

His wife donned a stylish red, white, and blue summer dress that gave off a Fourth of July vibe. That same night the couple attended a concert hosted by Morgan Wallen at Hyde Park with actor Ashton Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis.

Chiefs Receive 2024 Super Bowl Rings

The Chiefs held their Super Bowl ring ceremony on Thurs, June 13, making it a rather commemorative weekend for Mahomes. The star QB was named the Super Bowl 2024 MVP following the Chiefs’ 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

His wife documented the ceremony on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the celebration. Patrick was spotted using his phone across the table in one snapshot that was posted on her Instagram Stories.

Suddenly the code “777” appeared on the screen, enabling the team members to access their boxes. Mahomes showed off his new Super Bowl rings, featuring diamonds, rubies, and a design referencing his famous Tom & Jerry play.

The Chiefs shared a video of the glittering rings on X (formerly known as Twitter), writing: “529 diamonds. 38 rubies. One back-to-back champion.” Also featured on the bedazzling rings were the four Lombardi Trophies the Chiefs won.