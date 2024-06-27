Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling, 3, Soak Up the Sun in Matching Cutout Swimsuits

Brittany Mahomes is training her three-year-old daughter Sterling Skye to be fashion forward… even while enjoying the beach.

The 28-year-old fashionista and mommy of two recently dropped a series of fun family vacation photos on Instagram.

One of the photos showcased Sterling, her daughter with husband Patrick Mahomes, both wearing matching neon orange one-piece swimsuits with center cutouts and one-shoulder necklines.

Image via Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model spilled that they rocked those suits on a beach in Portugal, turning it into the ultimate mommy and daughter fashion show.

The pair was adorned with summer accessories: aviator sunglasses for Brittany and a large pink drawstring hat for Sterling, who seemed delighted to bask in the sun and play in the sand.

Brittany, Patrick, and Sterling Skye Mahomes pose in front of the waves. (Image via Instagram / Brittany Mahomes)

The photo gallery also featured heartwarming images from the family’s European getaway, including adorable shots of Brittany and Patrick’s 1-year-old son, Bronze “Lavon” III. The carousel captures them enjoying the beach and taking in the beautiful scenery.

The mother-daughter duo weren’t the only ones turning heads on the trip. Patrick and Bronze brought their A-game with coordinating looks that screamed style goals.

Brittany also shared pics of Patrick twinning with their son, Bronze, and her and hubby nuzzling on the water. (Images via Instagram / Brittany Mahomes)

Brittany couldn’t resist sharing the fashion showdown on her Instagram Stories on June 26. In the pic, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback rocks a cream button-down and shorts, while little Bronze, perched on his lap, steals the show in a brown pinstripe ensemble with shades.

Fans React to Brittany Mahomes’s Twinning Swimsuit Moment and Family Vacation Photo Dump

Of course, Brittany’s fans always flood the comments to her Instagram posts. This family vacation embarrassment of riches was no different.

“You all have such a beautiful family. ❤️,” one adoring fan wrote. “Omg these are so cute!!!! Love your family time!”, a second fan added. “The cutest pictures. Thanks for sharing,” a third fan chimed in.

A group shot of the Mahomes family’s European getaway. (Image via Instagram / Brittany Mahomes)

However, other fans couldn’t help but wonder when Brit plans to retreat with her billionaire pop queen bestie, Taylor Swift. “Eras tour soon??? 🩷🩷🩷,” one fan asked. “Queen are you going to the eras tour my friends and I wanna know,” a second fan questioned.

Mahomes replied to the second comment with “👀👀👀”, perhaps hinting that she will be slaying it with the “So High School” songstress soon…