Pat Sajak Says Goodbye to ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Viewers in Emotional Speech

Pat Sajak’s 40-year run on Wheel of Fortune is officially over. His final episode aired on Friday, June 7 and he has formally retired from hosting the show.

During the episode, Sajak delivered a heartfelt sign-off to viewers at home. He thanked the show’s fans for their longtime support and said goodbye to everyone watching at home one last time.

“Well, the time has come to say goodbye,” Sajak began. “I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go. And I want to start with all watching out there. It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade.”

Sajak continued with his goodbye, stating that he was proud to make the show “a safe place for family fun. No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing I hope, just a game.”

He also noted that the show “became more than that.” Sajak mentioned how “kids learned their letters” while watching the show. He talked about how “people from other countries honed their English skills” with Wheel of Fortune. And he mentioned how “families came together, along with friends and neighbors, and entire generations” for at least 30 minutes while the show was on.

“What an honor to play even a small part in all of that,” Sajak concluded. “Thank you for allowing me into your lives.”